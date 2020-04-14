  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Mutual Fund Investing: Does buying during collapse make maximum wealth?
Asian stocks gain on hopes pandemic is approaching peak
Oil prices rise as Trump flags deeper output cuts
Rupee ends almost flat at 76.27 against dollar
Home Economy
Economy

How to end virus lockdowns? Technology, tests, coordination

Updated : April 14, 2020 07:04 PM IST

New infections appear to have leveled off in much of Asia and Europe, including Italy, France, Spain and Germany, said Dr. Sebastian Johnston, a professor of respiratory medicine at Imperial College London.
The virus has also forced rival companies to work together. Two of the world’s biggest drug companies — Sanofi Pasteur and GSK — announced they will combine forces to work on a vaccine.
How to end virus lockdowns? Technology, tests, coordination

You May Also Like

Coronavirus outbreak: US allows H-1B visa extension, relief for stranded Indians

Coronavirus outbreak: US allows H-1B visa extension, relief for stranded Indians

US Government decides to allow H-1B visa extension due to coronavirus crisis

US Government decides to allow H-1B visa extension due to coronavirus crisis

IMF says world set to witness worst recession since 1930s, cuts India's FY21 growth forecast to 1.9%

IMF says world set to witness worst recession since 1930s, cuts India's FY21 growth forecast to 1.9%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement