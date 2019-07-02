#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian shares subdued as trade enthusiasm ebbs
Oil prices edge up after steep fall; OPEC cuts, stocks draw support
Rupee ends steady at 68.95 against US dollar ahead of Budget
Motilal Oswal
Home Economy
Business

Boosting India’s digital payment ecosystem: A member of the RBI-appointed panel explains key recommendations

Updated : July 02, 2019 07:04 PM IST

The Nilakeni-chaired committee flagged the need for an improvement in financial literacy by making user understand how digital payment history enhances credit worthiness.
The Modi government's focus on Digital India is not just about digitising the system of governance.
Boosting India’s digital payment ecosystem: A member of the RBI-appointed panel explains key recommendations
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Tata Motors produced only 1 Nano car since January this year

Tata Motors produced only 1 Nano car since January this year

Gold jumps 1.5% as yields dropped on global on growth concerns

Gold jumps 1.5% as yields dropped on global on growth concerns

CBI begins probe into bank frauds amounting to Rs 1,100 crore

CBI begins probe into bank frauds amounting to Rs 1,100 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV