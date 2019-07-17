#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
How the legacy of a colonial hunter has inspired conservation efforts in the forests of south India

Updated : July 17, 2019 04:01 PM IST

Hosur-based Kenneth Anderson Nature Society (KANS) has been demanding that the Melagiri region in Tamil Nadu be declared a wildlife sanctuary named after Anderson.
Considered to be a pioneer of wildlife conservation, Anderson authored eight books and close to 60 stories about his hunting exploits.
While they are mostly about his encounters in the wild, the books also discuss the importance of conservation and upholding the rights of the forest dwelling communities.
