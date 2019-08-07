How Sushma Swaraj came to the rescue of two HIV positive children in Kerala

Sushma Swaraj, the veteran leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, who died on Tuesday in New Delhi is remembered for the services she rendered to thousands during her tenure as external affairs minister. But one incident from nearly two decades ago in her long political career illustrates her leadership traits and spirit of humanity.

In 2003, when social media networks were still in their infancy, the state of Kerala was rattled by an ugly incident. Two children were denied admissions in schools due to their HIV positive status.

Even the attempts by the children's grandparents, who looked after the children after the death of their parents, to approach the then chief minister AK Antony to rescue the kids from ostracism did not bear fruit. Many people, including MLAs, openly came out in support of the ill-treatment meted against the children.

But the authorities at the school were unmoved.

However, the tide changed when the incident came to the notice of Swaraj, who was serving as the minister of health under the AB Vajpayee government. Not only did Swaraj immediately rush to the state but she also met with the hapless children and in front of a throng of media, hugged and kissed them.

The effect of this action was immediately visible as it prompted the society to change their stance towards the siblings, paving the way for their entry into the school. "It was because of this gesture that we started getting monthly support which took care of the children's education needs. We will never forget her," the grandmother Sallamma was quoted as saying to a news agency.

While one of the siblings, Bency, is no more, her younger brother Benson is living with his grandmother.