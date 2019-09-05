Business
How safe is food in India? FSSAI says one thing, data says another
Updated : September 05, 2019 01:58 PM IST
Data shows that close to a quarter or 25 per cent of the samples analysed were found to be adulterated or misbranded.
State-wise break-up reveals that Mizoram, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand have the highest adulteration rates.
