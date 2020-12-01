Economy How labour law changes will impact gig workers Updated : December 01, 2020 03:49 PM IST In the long run, the new labour laws could encourage more workers in shifting to the gig economy. Though meant to promote workers’ welfare, particularly in manufacturing, unforeseen consequences may do the opposite. Such laws may nudge more workers from full-time jobs to the gig economy. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.