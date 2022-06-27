The Goods and Service Tax (GST) regime is soon to be five years old in India. Launched on July 1, 2017, the GST regime reformed the way that indirect tax in the country was collected. Doing away with nearly all state tax regimes, GST was a way for the government to collect indirect taxes from consumers in a way that was comprehensive and multistage. But despite having been only around for five years, the GST regime has changed drastically over the years.

The 33-member GST Council, which comprises representatives from each of the states, the Centre and 3 Union Territories, has met nearly 50 times over the past five years. Each meeting has seen a change in either the tax rate slab, GST rules and regulations, or some other aspect of the GST regime.

In fact, some of the biggest changes only came into effect on January 1, 2022. The GST regime included ATM withdrawals, online transport aggregators like Ola, Uber and also food delivery by platforms like Zomato and Swiggy under the tax net.

Explained: Crucial GST changes coming in from January 1

An expanding tax base, which has only been hastened due to the digitisation of services and the COVID-19 pandemic, has only resulted in record-high collections each year. While lawmakers had hoped for such outcomes, the total collection of Rs 82,294 crore in 2017-2018 is a far cry from last year’s collection of Rs 1,23,608 crore.

But the GST regime may see some of its biggest changes in the coming month. With the five-year GST compensation window coming to an end on June 30, states are concerned about revenue collection. The upcoming GST meeting may bring forth new changes in the regime.