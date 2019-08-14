Moneycontrol Pro#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
How going organic brought hope to MP’s cotton farmers and the wildlife around them

Updated : August 14, 2019 05:24 PM IST

A project in central India is working with 6000 cotton farmers to encourage them to move to organic farming.
The cotton fields are also part of tiger habitat in the region and sustainable land use is aimed towards conserving the quality of these habitats and tiger corridors.
By creating market linkages for the farmers, the project aims to balance out the economic benefits with environment conservation in the region.
