How customer behaviour will shape the future of banking

Banking is set for huge changes that will see this sector keep pace with the aspirations of the digital natives who want everything done by yesterday and all the conveniences available at their fingertips. A lot of older people too want this, especially if they have figured out how to use apps and have forgotten the pain of waiting in long lines for all their problems to be sorted out at the bank branch.

Even fintech startups will step up to fulfill any gaps they find, more than traditional BFSIs, and their technological expertise is exactly what will hold them in good stead. They will be seen as positive enablers. Over time, five key organic changes also occurred, to speed this process along.

Customer Trust: Earlier, people didn’t trust banks to look after their money. If they did, it was public sector banks more than the private ones. But slowly, money started pouring in as people realised it’s better to invest it, even for a nominal interest rate rather than let it rot in their homes. Account opening processes were simplified and digitised and became almost hassle-free. The early 21st century was the decade when payment banks popped up and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) came through.

Technology: Paperwork went out of the window to a greater extent. What replaced it was much better - in 2002, the Core Banking Solution (CBS) was implemented on an unprecedented scale. This enabled customer account details to be streamlined and interaction with the bank to become seamless, as much as possible. The CBS also facilitated calculation of interest, maturity and penalties. After 2011, banks had another agenda too, they began to focus on platform portability and achieving ‘no down-time’.

Credit: Banks have now become the first option that people consider when trying to raise a loan rather than family and friends. There are a variety of products to suit everyone’s requirements and a number of NBFCs too, who are happy to loan them to you. In fact, the trend seems to be moving towards these NBFCs and other e-lending entities, who will tailor their schemes to meet a person’s specialisation or localisation needs.

Regulation: Keeping in mind the high non-productive assets (NPA) that has swamped the banking sector lately, NBFCs have also been made to adhere to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) by the RBI, so that they are in alignment with financial standards worldwide. These norms are expected to become more stringent.

Profitability: Earlier in the decade, banks chased customers to build up a database, and now they are moving onto the retaining them part of the deal. Again, it’s financial tech startups who will enjoy the edge here because they will use all that new fangled glitzy technology to lure customers and keep them happy. So chatbots being cute with you? So much better than the grumpy call centre employee who will ask you in five ways to verify who you are, and then tell you they can’t help you, so to go to the branch itself. Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Blockchain and Robotics will all lead you to operational efficiency. It will also enhance rental savings, make digital currency a possibility and improve collection strategies and quality control via analytics and data-mining.

But what’s getting everyone excited is that a PwC report ‘The Changing Face of Banking’ suggests that it’s really customer insights that should be incorporated into the banking model. Their behaviour is what will shape this sector in the years to come. To keep them happy and satisfied, here are a few tips:

• High quality of service at all times

As it is, right now, this sector is beset by bottlenecks such as complicated and legacy products, multiple platforms duplicating functions, higher than average costs, non-value adding functions and unnoticed expenses creeping in within an organisation. Banks will need to learn which are the right growth engines to invest in heavily, so the spending is aligned with the overall growth plan of the bank and the customers’ interests too, are served.

The report suggests focusing on enhancing customer experience by being inclusive, i.e. being aware of customers inhibitions and being ready to address them; making banking a high quality experience with digitisation and operational efficacy being maintained, and re-jigging credit. This means servicing under-penetrated markets, designing credit products rich in features, and making them easily accessible to customers.

Manali Rohinesh is a freelance writer who explores financial and non-financial subjects that pique her interest.