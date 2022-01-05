How big India's railway and healthcare budgets are

The Railways and Healthcare sectors in India are massive and yet underachieving. Years of underspending have led to the lack of robust infrastructure in these areas. However, progress, though at a slow pace, is being made in both these areas. Here's a look at the size of the railway and healthcare budgets:

Railways

Valued at an estimated $16.2 billion, the Indian railways are the lifeline of India's transport. It is the fourth largest railway network across the globe. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) forecast, India will account for 40 percent of the global share of rain activity by 2050. The IBEF report further states that FDI inflows in railway-related components stood at $1.23 billion between April 2020 and June 2021.

However, the sector has been performing poorly over the past several years. In FY 2019-20, railways generated total receipts of Rs 1,74,694 crore against budget estimates of Rs 2,16,935 crore, recording a huge loss.

A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report has said Indian Railways has the worst operating ratio of the past ten years at 98.44 percent. And its revenue surplus has decreased by more than 66 percent – from Rs 4,913 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 1,665.61 crore in 2017-18.

On top of it, the pandemic brought down the passenger and domestic fares to almost zero, aggravating concerns for the railways. Given this, the CAG has suggested the railways hike passenger and other coaching tariffs to recover the cost of operations in its core activities.

In 2021, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced an allocation of Rs 1.1 lakh crore for Indian Railways to boost infrastructure. In Budget 2022-23, the Centre is expected to announce a roadmap for merging six public sector undertakings (PSUs) under the Ministry of Railways. The proposed mergers, according to officials, have the potential to create monopolies that will command greater valuations when sold in parts or whole.

India expects to make its railway sector future-ready by 2030. To this end, Indian Railways has drafted a National Rail Plan for India 2030 . The strategy to achieve this goal includes two essential steps—reducing its operating ratio to 95 percent and enabling Make In India in the railways.

Healthcare

The outbreak of Covid-19 overwhelmed hospitals across India, prompting the Centre to increase the healthcare expenditure by 137 percent in Budget 2021 . However, the increase should be viewed in the context of years of underinvestment in health.

Typically, health expenditure makes for 1.2 percent to 1.6 percent of India's gross domestic product (GDP). However, it was only in 2021 when the government health expenditure was 1.8 percent of the GDP. Even this share is minuscule compared to other countries in the world, such as Sri Lanka, China, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Not to forget, India's health budget allocation in 2021 also included allocations to other departments such as drinking water and sanitation and nutrition.

In the 2021 budget, Sitharaman allocated Rs 2,34,846 crore for healthcare. In addition, a new scheme, Prime Minister Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana, was announced in the Budget, focusing on three areas—preventive, curative and well-being. Under the scheme, the government would spend Rs 64,180 crore over the next six years.

Given the pandemic, healthcare will also be a prominent area of focus in Budget 2022. Greater expenditure is necessary as India's healthcare system has sharp contrasts along rural and urban lines. Besides, India has a higher infant mortality rate (under 5) than Bangladesh and Nepal. Further, our country's bed population and doctor population ratios are worse than several other Asian countries, including China, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Nepal.

Due to these chronic issues, India's rank was a dismal 131 on the Human Development Index in the United Nations World Development Report 2020.

However, the central government hopes to change this by 2025. As per the National Health Policy (under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare), India will strive to spend 2.5 percent of its GDP on healthcare by 2025.

