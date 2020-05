India’s economy has likely expanded at its slowest pace in at least eight years in the January-March quarter, mostly due to the coronavirus lockdown, according to experts.

The Indian economy began slowing last year, but a countrywide lockdown implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25 to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus halted economic activity completely.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das earlier this month announced that GDP growth would likely remain in the negative territory in 2020-21 lending credence to the dire forecasts rating agencies and brokerages have been lately making.

Das, however, added that he was optimistic about a possible pick-up in growth in the second half, but said that everything was going to depend on how the pandemic situation plays out.

A number of rating agencies and brokerages forecast contraction in GDP growth for FY21.

SBI estimates the GDP growth to contract 6.8 percent in FY21. In the recent report, it said that GDP loss in Q1FY21 will be humongous and could even exceed 40 percent. However, Q2 GDP growth numbers could witness a smart recovery and clock 7.1 percent, if the country is able to sustain the demand. Further, Q3 and Q4 growth numbers could also look much better, with an average of 6 percent, it added.

According to Goldman Sachs, the economy is heading for a 45 percent contraction in GDP in the June quarter. It said Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore package won't have any immediate impact and predicted -5 percent growth for the full financial year.

Nomura too sees -5 percent GDP growth and says Modi's package aims for "maximum bang for minimum buck." The firm added that the government's decision to borrow Rs 12 lakh crore (revised higher from Rs 7.8 lakh crore) means that the fiscal deficit, by the official math, can be pegged at 5.5-6 percent of GDP.

CRISIL forecasts India’s GDP growth to fall off a cliff and contract 5 percent in fiscal 2021. The first quarter of the year, as per this report, will suffer a massive contraction of 25 percent. India’s fourth recession since independence, first since liberalisation, and perhaps the worst to date is here, the rating agency said.

Fitch Ratings has also further lowered its projection for global economic outlook. According to Fitch Ratings, India is now expected to see a 5 percent decline in growth in the current financial year.

Meanwhile, Citi and HSBC expect a contraction of 3.5 percent and 3 percent, respectively in FY21 and Moody's and Barclays expect 0 percent growth in the same fiscal.