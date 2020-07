Since 2020, imports from China have witnessed disruption, first for COVID-19 and then due to India- China standoff. Total size of pharma market in the country is nearly $35 billion (exports $15 billion and domestic $20 billion) and the sector is heavily dependent on API imports.

According to a CFA India Society research, 70 percent of India's imports totalling $2.4 billion of APIs comes from China and the country currently has a significant edge over India in API manufacturing in terms of taxation, low utility cost, low interest loans etc. Indian drugs account for nearly 30 percent (by volume) and about 10 percent (by value) in the $70-80 billion US generics market, according to the research.

Disruption will impact drug makers and Indian API suppliers, which rely on Chinese imports and could also lead to a sharp increase in raw material prices.

While majority of the imports come in for the sector, there are certain companies which are heavily dependent on China. The following excerpts are taken from management interaction, annual reports and conference calls:

Nearly 35-40 percent APIs and intermediates come from Wuhan province.

A big chunk of its pharma value chain is linked to China.

China has a significant value chain linkage for all pharma companies.

30-35 percent of sales will be impacted if paracetamol imports are impacted.

There are domestic suppliers for one of those key raw materials which it buys.

The company says it will reduce those kind of dependence in time to come.

Dependence on China is 15 percent of the overall imports.

A major portion of the Company’s raw material sourcing comes from China, and it is a concern for the company.