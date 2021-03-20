Household savings dip in Q2 2020-21 as pandemic disrupts livelihood: RBI Study Updated : March 20, 2021 03:45 PM IST The household financial savings rate fell to 10.4 percent of GDP in the quarter ending September 2020, from a high of 21 percent at the end of June 2020 The savings rate of 10.4 percent is, however, higher than the 9.8 percent recorded in the corresponding period, a year ago Published : March 20, 2021 03:45 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply