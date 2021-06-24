Home

    Household financial savings moderated to 8.2% of GDP in Q3FY21: RBI

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    The first wave of COVID-19 last year impacted households as their financial savings moderated to 8.2 percent of GDP in the December quarter from 10.4 percent in the previous three-month period, revealed an RBI data released on Wednesday.

