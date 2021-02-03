Economy Hotel properties in South India recovering quicker than expected, says ITC Updated : February 03, 2021 07:16 PM IST The recovery in business comes on the back of smaller booking windows and the re-emergence of the retail hospitality audience making their bookings on OTA platforms. ITC Hotels’ signature property in Chennai, the mammoth 600-room ITC Grand Chola has had 450 of its rooms booked for the weekend, which is a healthy 75% in terms of occupancy. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply