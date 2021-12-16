Centre firms up asset monetisation plan for Ashok Hotel, Cabinet nod likely by January

The government is close to finalising the monetisation plan for leasing out the iconic, 500 room Hotel Ashok to private players.

Senior government officials tell CNBC-TV18 this is likely to receive the Cabinet nod in January, in which it is also proposed that an empowered group should be the monitoring and signing off authority for various steps to the transaction.

The government has kept broadly three options : offering Hotel Ashok on a stand alone basis for lease , offering both the hotel and the land parcels together for lease or offering both separately for lease. The land parcels cover over 20 acres in area and most of the land has not been utilised.

The government plans to start road shows after the cabinet approval, with the full transaction unlikely to conclude before December 2022.

The government has proposed a 60 year lease for the hotel and 90 years for the land parcel.

Hotel Samrat is not included in the monetisation plan due to security reasons.

​According to the National Monetisation Pipeline paper, "All 8 hotel assets of ITDC have been considered for monetisation during the financial year 2022 to 2025. Long-term leasing, divestment, long term OMT contract may be explored as potential models for monetisation to be ascertained on a case to case basis as per detailed asset-level due diligence."