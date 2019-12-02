Economy
Hope govt reaches out to India Inc to work out solutions to revive growth: Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
Updated : December 02, 2019 09:58 AM IST
Veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj said that there was an "atmosphere of fear" & people were afraid to criticise the govt.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, said that many industrialists tell him they live in fear of harassment by government authorities.
