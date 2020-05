Maharashtra government on Friday permitted home delivery of liquor in Mumbai. Counter sale of liquor is not permitted.

As per rules, shopkeepers will deliver only if the customer has an alcohol permit. There will be no delivery of liquor in containment zones.

"The government of Maharashtra has allowed the liquor shops to effect sale to permit-holders through delivery of liquor at the permit-holder's residential address, subject to the conditions specified," the order said.

For home delivery, the ecommerce platforms can be used by the liquor shops if permitted to do. "This order shall be operational from midnight of 22.05.2002 at 00.00 hours," the notification said.

The home delivery of liquor has been started in Maharashtra from May 15, but local authorities in Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban have kept the liquor shops shut citing possible violation of physical distancing norm.

