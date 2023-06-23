Holiday season in May leads to a pick up in credit card business

For the sector, the credit cards in force grew by 14.14 percent year on year and 1.43 percent month on month, while total spends grew 23.7 percent year on year and 5.9 percent month on month. The spends per card in May grew 8.4 percent year on year, the lowest in 6 months and 4.44 percent month on month.

The credit card business momentum picked up in May 2023, owing to the holiday season. However, the growth rate in spends per card has been the lowest in 6 months, on a year on year basis.

