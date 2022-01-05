Hiring in India to remain unaffected despite Omicron surge: Report

Despite an increase in the cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the Coronavirus, hiring activities by the Indian corporates may remain unaffected in 2022, company executives and job market specialists suggest.

According to a recent Teamlease Employment Outlook report that shared with The Economic Times, corporate recruitment programmes in India are at a seven-quarter high in January-March, the highest since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Companies in India are aggressive about the new financial year owing to massive vaccination coverage, robust economic indicators, and a firm belief in a better ability to mitigate new waves of the Coronavirus.

Technical specialists are high in demand

According to Rituparna Chakraborty, executive vice-president at Teamlease Services, the continued strength of high-frequency indicators, as well as favourable credit growth among big corporates, indicates a significant rise in hiring.

She says that enhanced capacity utilisation is expected to boost private investment and job opportunities even more.

As per the Teamlease report, nearly 50 percent of companies affirmed their intention to rent this quarter as against 27 percent a year ago.

In 2020, when the pandemic began, this number had plunged to its lowest with only nearly 18 percent of companies showing an intention to rent during the June-September quarter.

The survey involved 850 small, medium, and large businesses from 21 industry verticals across 14 Indian cities.

TCS, the country's largest IT firm, plans to employ experts in a variety of areas with a focus on digital skills.

According to Girish Nandimath, global head of talent acquisition at TCS, "the demand for technical professionals that we are seeing now is unlike anything we have seen in the past."

Nadimath said "we are witnessing clear evidence of customers wanting to propel their adoption of the digital business model across industries, regions and industry verticals."

Rituparna Chakraborty is also of the opinion that the imminent threat of the Omicron variant must be regarded as a risk factor. She, however, says that the research reveals that the impact would be manageable and it is going to be business as usual for most of the companies.