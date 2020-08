There has been a significant hiring rebound as the country started 'unlocking' and more people returned to work, according to LinkedIn’s monthly update.

The online professional network’s ‘Labour Market Update’, a monthly update on hiring trends, announced on Monday revealed that between early-April to end-June, hiring increased by 35 percentage points. It added that hiring declined to a low of below minus 50 percent year-on-year in April, before starting to slowly recover.

However, the pace of these gains are expected to slow down given the continued economic uncertainty, according to the findings of the online professional network.

1. Between early-April to end-June, hiring increased by 35 percentage points in India: Hiring declines reached a low of below -50 percent year-on-year in April, before starting to slowly recover. The hiring sentiment stands at minus 15% year-on-year as of the end of June. As risks of second-wave of infections emerge, some states have imposed lockdown measures again. Given this uncertainty, the recovery is expected to remain fairly flat in the coming weeks.

The analysis looks at the year-on-year changes in hiring rate, which is a measure of hires divided by LinkedIn membership. The analysis was conducted for the period of 11th Feb to 30th June 2020.

Data also suggests that the gap between hires for males and females has narrowed from about 40 percentage points in February to around 30 percentage points in June.

This trend is observed across all sectors except for manufacturing, finance, software and IT.

2. Competition for jobs is heating up: Competition for jobs has doubled compared to 6 months ago, with the average number of applications per job posted on LinkedIn increasing from around 90 in Jan 2020, to 180 in June 2020.

3. Recreation, travel and tetail professionals are more likely to look for jobs in a different sector, compared to pre-COVID period: Compared to the pre-COVID period, data suggests that job seekers who are currently in the affected sectors (such as Recreation & Travel) are 6.8 times* more likely to look for jobs in a different sector, compared to pre-COVID times. Data further suggests that those in the retail sector are 2.4 times* likely to apply for a job in a different sector. The analysis looks at how job seekers in different industries are adapting to changes and adjusting their jobs search strategy.

*The measure here calculates the likelihood that a member in a certain sector has applied for a job in a sector different to their own in June 2020 (post-COVID) compared to June 2019 (pre-COVID). A score of 2 here would suggest that a member in Industry A is twice as likely to apply to a job in an industry outside of Industry A.

4. The demand for disruptive skills tops the charts in June 2020: The Labour Market Update also highlights roles that are in demand today and are expected to remain relevant in the near future. These roles have the greatest number of job openings on LinkedIn, have seen steady growth over the past four years, pay a liveable wage, and require skills that can be learned online.

• Content Writer