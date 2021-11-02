Hiring activity in India grows 43% annually in Oct ‘21: Report

The red-hot job market continues to exceed expectations as the latest data shows that job hiring activity surpassed that of pre-pandemic levels. Hiring activity in India has grown by 43 percent in October 2021, compared to October 2020, according to Naukri.com report. Compared to October 2019, the increase in hiring activity was up by 19 percent.

“Overall hiring activity in India once again surpassed pre-pandemic levels in Oct’ 21; Trending at 2523, the JobSpeak Index marked a 19 percent growth as compared to October 19 indicating continuous revival and recovery. Sectors like hospitality/travel and retail, which were most impacted during peak pandemic, have outperformed all the other sectors bringing cheer to jobseekers across the country,” said Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly Index that calculates and records hiring activity based on job listings on the Naukri.com website, which is India’s No. 1 job site and the flagship brand of Info Edge, which introduced the concept of e-recruitment in the country, month on month.

The biggest change in key industries was the IT-Software segment , with the five big players recently announcing that they would be hiring 60,000 employees in the September quarter. The segment’s hiring activity was up by 85 percent when compared to October 2020. Telecom/ISP also saw an increase of 84 percent.

Other sectors like retail, hospitality/travel, education/teaching posted more modest increases in comparison.

In terms of geographies, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune emerged as the hiring epicentres in metro centres. The three cities saw an increase of 84 percent, 80 percent, and 69 percent in job hiring activity in October 2021, compared to October 2020, respectively.

Ahmedabad also emerged as a centre of hiring activity with a 72 percent increase compared to last year.