Hiring activities up 31% in February: Report

Hiring activity witnessed a 31 percent increase in February as multiple sectors recorded strong growth compared to the previous year, according to a report. The job postings in February 2022 stood at 3,074 on the Naukri platform, compared to 2,356 in the same month of the previous year, according to data by Naukri's JobSpeak Index.

"With sectors like Auto/Auto Ancillary showing recovery after a long time, and other major organised sectors sustaining growth, one can say that both sentiment and confidence are strong among the jobseekers," Naukri.com Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal said.

The insurance sector clocked the highest growth (74 percent) in hiring activity in February compared to the same month in 2021, followed by retail (64 percent). After a long sluggish period, the auto industry showed signs of recovery in February as it grew by 12 percent over the same period last year.

Also Read

Meanwhile, sectors like IT -software/software services (41 percent), banking/financial services (35 percent), pharma (34 percent), hospitality (41 percent) and telecom (23 percent) continued to demonstrate consistent growth as concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic reduced significantly in the previous month. Medical/healthcare (7 percent) and FMCG (4 percent) sectors showed marginal growth in hiring activity compared with the year-ago period, it added.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly index that calculates and records hiring activity based on the job listings on Naukri.com website month-on-month and year-on-year (YoY). The report further revealed that the top metro cities recorded a healthy rise in hiring trend, with Kolkata witnessing a Y-o-Y increase of 56 percent, followed by Bengaluru (49 percent), Mumbai (45 percent), Chennai (45 percent), Hyderabad (43 percent), Pune (41 percent) and Delhi (30 percent).

In non-metro cities, Coimbatore (57 percent) recorded the highest Y-o-Y growth beating its past trend, followed by Ahmedabad (32 percent) and Kochi (16 percent).