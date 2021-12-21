Hiring across industries rose 9% in November: Report

While hiring demand witnessed an uptick in the month of November across industries, some industries like shipping, FMCG and healthcare saw a marginal decline in e-recruitment activity on a month-on-month (MoM) basis.

Aided by a recovery in economic activity post the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, hiring demand across industries rose 9 percent in November 2021 compared to the same period a year ago, the Monster Employment Index showed.

Of the 27 industries monitored by the index, online hiring demand grew in 20 industries on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

The report showed an 8 percent successive increase in the last six months in hiring demand, although job posting activity remained neutral in November as compared to October.

Shipping industry saw a 9 percent decline, while IT hardware and software witnessed a decline of 3 percent. FMCG, food and healthcare industries each accounted for a 2 percent decline in hiring intent in November compared to October, Economic Times reported.

Earlier, a report by specialist staffing firm Xpheno said there was cautious optimism across industries in November after robust hiring in the pre-festive season, The Times of India reported.

“The short-term volatility witnessed in the trading markets and year-end season for the IT sector seems to have impacted hiring volume and velocity, but this is to be seen as a minor correction,” the report had quoted Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno, as saying earlier.

Meanwhile, office equipment or automation industry witnessed the highest growth in job postings with a 21 percent MoM rise on the back of increased investment in office automation before reopening of workplaces. This was followed by telecom (14 percent) and printing or packaging (7 percent). Other industries like garments, gems and jewellery and oil and gas also witnessed an uptick in job postings. BFSI, retail, education and transportation saw muted growth.

Tier-2 cities like Coimbatore and Baroda reflected an uptick in job posting activities on a YoY basis. Demand for freshers has seen the highest growth of 6 percent in November 2021 over the same period a year ago.