Himalayan states for development of new tourist destinations

A conclave of the Himalayan states on Sunday urged the Centre for development of new tourist destinations, new central ministry and steps to stop the widespread migration from hills.

Chief Ministers and representatives of 10 Himalayan states met at the hill resort of Mussoorie and called for the development of new tourist destinations as old hill resorts had reached their saturation stage.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also attended the conference and assured all necessary help to address the issues related to the Himalayan states.

Briefing the media at the end of conclave, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the Centre should take early steps to stop the widespread migration from the hills.

On the green bonus issue, the Chief Minister said there was no such demand but maintained that the Himalayan states were providing environment security to the country. For providing river waters, clean air and preserving forests, Uttarakhand has been demanding financial support giving it a name of green bonus.

A Mussoorie resolution was also passed. "The hill states pledge to make an endeavour to protect and conserve our rich Himalayan heritage and ethos for the prosperity and well being of the nation," it said.

"We pledge to cherish and nurture the wealth of our biodiversity -- glaciers, rivers, lakes, precious forests and wildlife. We also pledge to preserve our vibrant folk art and crafts, the culture and folklore to pass them on to the next generations," it said.

The resolution also said the Himalayan states would conserve the spiritual legacy of the hill culture and create a conducive environment for the enrichment of the human spirit.

They pledged to work out strategies for sustainable development of mountain areas, cherish and conserve the history of hill societies and legends and the glory associated with the lofty Himalayas.