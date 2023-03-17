Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023: CM Sukhu announces Rs 25k subsidy on electric scooters for 20,000 students

In the Budget 2023-24 presentation, Sukhu announced that the HP government has decided to make Himachal Pradesh a "model state for electrical vehicles."

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presented his maiden budget for the state of Himachal Pradesh on Friday. The presentation was disrupted as the CM's mic kept going off during his speech, leading to chaos.

In the Budget 2023-24 presentation, Sukhu announced that the HP government has decided to make Himachal Pradesh a "model state for electrical vehicles." He also emphasised the implementation of the Green hydrogen policy in the state. The government will provide a subsidy of Rs 25,000 to 20,000 meritorious students for the purchase of electric scooters. In addition, the age limit for the widow pension scheme will be abolished, and benefits will also be extended to differently-abled people.

The government has also announced social security pensions for 40,000 new beneficiaries. In the first phase, 2.31 lakh women will receive monthly assistance of Rs 1,500.

Furthermore, a new housing scheme for widows and single women will be launched, which will benefit 7,000 women with a grant of Rs 1.5 lakhs each.

The government has also decided to provide free electricity and water to the people of the state.