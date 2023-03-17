English
Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023: Will make it a 'model state for electrical vehicles', says CM

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 17, 2023 11:34:06 AM IST (Updated)

Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the decision has been made to make Himachal Pradesh a 'model state for electrical vehicle'. He also emphasised on the Green hydrogen policy in the state.

Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023 was presented by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday. He said the decision has been made to make Himachal Pradesh a 'model state for electrical vehicle'. He also emphasised on the implementation of the Green hydrogen policy in the state.

First Published: Mar 17, 2023 11:26 AM IST
    X