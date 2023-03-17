Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023: Will make it a 'model state for electrical vehicles', says CM

Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the decision has been made to make Himachal Pradesh a 'model state for electrical vehicle'. He also emphasised on the Green hydrogen policy in the state.
Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023 was presented by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday. He said the decision has been made to make Himachal Pradesh a 'model state for electrical vehicle'. He also emphasised on the implementation of the Green hydrogen policy in the state.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Here's a checklist every employee should follow before the appraisal meeting
Mar 17, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Employers ready for more women in STEM — why then the wide gender gap
Mar 17, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Meet K Krithivasan, the newly appointed CEO & MD of Tata Consultancy Services
Mar 16, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
TCS under Rajesh Gopinathan: A legacy of achievements
Mar 16, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
First Published: Mar 17, 2023 11:26 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!