Himachal cabinet gives nod to revise pay scale of 2 lakh govt employees

The Himachal Pradesh government has approved the revised pay scale for about 2 lakh employees based on the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission on Monday. The cabinet made the decision during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The move will put an additional annual burden of Rs 4,000 crore on the state budget.

According to the revised pay scale, employees will receive their January 2022 salary in February 2022. As part of the arrears, the state government has provided an interim relief of about Rs 5,000 crore.

The government will also have to pay Rs 260 crore as its six-year arrears contribution under the new pension scheme. A decision was also made to raise the salaries of contract employees.

The cabinet also approved the Himachal Pradesh Swarn Jayanti (Legacy Cases Resolution) Scheme, 2021 for the settlement of tax, fee, interest, and penalty arrears that are pending for recovery or in the appellate forums. A decision has also been taken to fill five administrative positions in Himachal Pradesh on a regular basis through Himachal Pradesh Joint Competitive Examinations-2021.

It also approved the 'Swarn Jayanti Gram Swarojgar (Parivahan) Yojna,' which will allow unemployed youth to drive 18-seater vehicles on certain routes for a reduced fee.

According to the cabinet spokesperson, this scheme will provide mobility to rural areas as well as employment to rural youth.

The state government has given its in-principle approval for a Drone Flying Training School at the Government ITI in Shahpur, Kangra district. It has directed the Department of Technical Education to finalise the terms of engagement with the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi.

A kidney/renal transplantation cell within the department of general surgery at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda, Kangra district will also be set-up and necessary positions will be created.

By reorganizing the existing patwar circles in Manali tehsil of Kullu district, the cabinet has approved the creation of six new patwar circles.