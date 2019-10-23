#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
Hills of peril: Southwest monsoon inflicts severe damage in the Nilgiris

Updated : October 23, 2019 06:52 PM IST

An environment hotspot in south India, the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu is now witnessing consistent intense environmental disasters caused by climate change and complicated by human activities.
Avalanche river valley near Ooty received more than 900 mm of rain in one day during southwest monsoon this year and the region still faces continuous rains marking unexpected changes in the rain calendar.
The district administration has identified 50 vulnerable locations of Nilgiris based on the recent records of landslips and soil erosion, in addition to 233 vulnerable locations identified earlier by the Geological Survey of India (GSI).
