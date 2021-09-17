Highlights of 45th GST Council meet: Extends concessional tax rates on COVID drugs till December 31; 5% GST on food delivery apps

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday chaired the 45th Goods and Services Tax Council meeting in Lucknow where it decided against putting petrol and diesel under GST.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday chaired the 45th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting in Lucknow where it decided against putting petrol and diesel under GST.

She said, "I make it absolutely clear that this came on today's agenda purely because of the Kerala High Court order where it suggested the matter to be placed before GST Council, GST Council members made it clear they do not want petroleum products to be included under GST. It was decided, we will report to Kerala HC that, the matter has been discussed & Council felt it was not the time to bring petroleum products under GST."

The all-powerful GST Council decided to charge food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato a tax. The Council decided to continue keeping petrol and diesel out of the GST purview as subsuming the current excise duty and VAT into one national rate would impact revenues.

Also read:

Sitharaman said GST has been exempted on muscular atrophy drugs like Zolgensma and Viltepso, which cost crores of rupees. It extended the period of concessional GST rates on certain COVID-related drugs by three months till December 31 but decided not to give the same benefit to medical equipment.

The concessional regime for certain medical equipment will end on September 30. Medicines for which concessional GST rate will be applicable include Amphotericin B (0%), Tocilizumab (0%) Remdesivir (5%), Heparin (5%).

Sitharaman said 5 percent GST will be levied at the point where the delivery is made by Swiggy and Zomato. The Council cut the GST rate from 12 percent to 5 percent on cancer-related rugs and on fortified rice kernels to 5 percent from 18 percent.

Also read: Types of KYC frauds and how to avoid them

It also approved the proposal of reducing GST from 12 percent to 5 percent to the seven more drugs till December 31, 2021. These are Itolizumab, Posaconazole, Infliximab, Bamlanivimab and Etesevimab, Casirivimab and Imdevimab, 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose and Favipiravir.

GST rate on bio-diesel for blending in diesel was reduced to 5 percent from 12 percent, while the national permit fee for goods carriage has been exempt from GST. Import of leased aircraft have also been exempted from payment of I-GST, the finance minister said.

"GST Council felt it was not the right time to include petroleum products in GST," she said. The panel decided to levy 18 percent GST on all sorts of pens. Specified renewable sector devices will be charged 12 percent tax. GST Council also recommended new footwear and textile rates from January 1.