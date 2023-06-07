High-grade coal imports by private sector may continue after 2025, inland waterways may be used for transport

The Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that high-grade coal imports may continue by the private sector if the domestically available coal doesn't meet their purpose or their plants' boilers are designed to use high-grade imported coal.

The Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi has said that India will stop the import of thermal coal by 2024-25 despite a phenomenal rise in the need for power.

Stating that 32,000 square km of potential coal-bearing area has been identified, he said that the Rs. 3,000 crores allocated by the Union Cabinet will be used for the remaining exploration on 10,000 square km of land.

While he said that 107 blocks are slated for bidding in the next round of coal mine auctions, Additional Secretary with the Coal Ministry M Nagaraju said that successful bidders will be allowed to use Coal bed Methane (CBM) for the auctioned coal blocks while the government will try to auction CBM fields with Coal India under the revenue sharing model, for which discussions are underway with the private sector.

He stated that high-grade coal imports may continue by the private sector if the domestically available coal doesn't meet their purpose or their plants' boilers are designed to use high-grade imported coal. However, the minister clarified that there will be ample supply even for such plants in case they're ready to tweak their operations to use domestic coal.

Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena said that 15 rail projects for coal transport have been identified in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. While 3 projects have been commissioned, many others are in different stages of completion, and the Ministry expects them to be completed by 2025.

While coal evacuation is being considered via 2 inland waterways from Talcher in Odisha, the Coal Ministry is also urging states to use the RSR (rail-sea-rail) route to save time and cost for the transport of coal.

With the Geological Survey of India (GSI) focusing on critical minerals, over 100 discovery projects are underway across the country. India is also trying to acquire Lithium in many nations, and discussions are in the final stages at various places.

However, Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj said that since commercial agreements with foreign companies and governments are long drawn due to due diligence and NDAs (non-disclosure agreements), more details can't be shared for now as disclosure may impact the share prices of the companies involved.