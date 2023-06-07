High-grade coal imports by private sector may continue after 2025, inland waterways may be used for transport

The Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that high-grade coal imports may continue by the private sector if the domestically available coal doesn't meet their purpose or their plants' boilers are designed to use high-grade imported coal.

The Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi has said that India will stop the import of thermal coal by 2024-25 despite a phenomenal rise in the need for power.

Stating that 32,000 square km of potential coal-bearing area has been identified, he said that the Rs. 3,000 crores allocated by the Union Cabinet will be used for the remaining exploration on 10,000 square km of land.