High-grade coal imports by private sector may continue after 2025, inland waterways may be used for transport
By Abhimanyu Sharma  Jun 7, 2023 8:36:11 PM IST (Published)

The Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that high-grade coal imports may continue by the private sector if the domestically available coal doesn't meet their purpose or their plants' boilers are designed to use high-grade imported coal.

The Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi has said that India will stop the import of thermal coal by 2024-25 despite a phenomenal rise in the need for power.

Stating that 32,000 square km of potential coal-bearing area has been identified, he said that the Rs. 3,000 crores allocated by the Union Cabinet will be used for the remaining exploration on 10,000 square km of land.
While he said that 107 blocks are slated for bidding in the next round of coal mine auctions, Additional Secretary with the Coal Ministry M Nagaraju said that successful bidders will be allowed to use Coal bed Methane (CBM) for the auctioned coal blocks while the government will try to auction CBM fields with Coal India under the revenue sharing model, for which discussions are underway with the private sector.
