High crude oil prices biggest downside risk to growth: Finance Ministry

India's finance ministry has warned that if high crude oil prices sustain well into the new fiscal, it will be the biggest downside risk to growth. The ministry already expects crude oil prices to dominate the inflation trend in the coming months, as per a report released on Tuesday.

As per the Reserve Bank’s estimates, a $10/barrel increase in crude oil prices will add 24 basis points (bps) directly and 26 bps indirectly to CPI.

On whether the government would cut excise duty to keep fuel price escalation due to the Ukraine crisis, MoS Finance in a reply in Parliament said: "External debt, with one-third of its value denominated in Indian currency, is considerably light at 20 per cent of GDP to accommodate deterioration of trade balance if any."

The finance ministry said p ublic sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) take appropriate decisions on the pricing of petrol and diesel in line with their international product prices, exchange rate, tax structure, inland freight and other cost elements, etc. It said the government was keeping a close watch on these factors and the evolving geopolitical developments and would make calibrated interventions as and when required.

The ministry said the geopolitical crisis is still evolving and it was still early to make a plausible forecast of the Russia-Ukraine conflict's impact on the Indian economy.

"With activity levels in February not dampening, it is unlikely that actual Gross Domestic Product prints of 2021-22 will be different from second advance estimates," the finance ministry said, adding elevated energy prices and supply chain disruptions induced by Russia-Ukraine conflict pose a serious challenge to the ongoing global economic recovery.

"India has braced well to meet the impact of rising commodity prices. Forex reserves are at a record high, large enough to finance over 12 months of imports," it said. "Global commodity prices are expected to level off early with higher supplies outside the crisis zone"

The ministry said the impact on growth, inflation, current account, fiscal deficits are dependent on the persistence of commodities prices at elevated levels. "It is imperative to monitor effects of imported inflation on the value chain, the transmission of input costs pressures."

It also said an increase in prices of food, energy commodities, and metals warrants continued vigil on the inflation front. Also, the finance ministry pointed out that geopolitical tensions could have an adverse impact on India’s fertiliser availability. India is highly dependent on Russia and Belarus for fertiliser/raw material imports.

On the Ukraine crisis, Finance Ministry Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier noted that the areas of concern for India include pharmaceutical exports and imports of fertiliser from the region.