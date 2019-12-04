#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
Here's why RBI's MPC is expected to initiate a couple more rate cuts

Updated : December 04, 2019 02:25 PM IST

In CY19, the RBI lowered repo rate by a cumulative 135 bps to 5.15 percent, the lowest in 9 years. If MPC cuts repo rate tomorrow then it will be the sixth cut this year so far.
Edelweiss in its report says the RBI is expected to cut rates by 25bps; but it remains prescriptive of more.
Nirmal Bang believes that India is slipping deeper into a recession, and may well be staring at the longest slowdown in a decade.
