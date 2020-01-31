Here's why Macquarie downgrades Reliance Industries to 'underperform', advises to buy around Rs 1,200
Updated : January 31, 2020 02:56 PM IST
Some of the risks highlighted include no Saudi Aramco bid, Reliance Jio's average revenue per user, no IMO benefit, and rising competition in the retail segment.
The brokerage cautions that its fundamental bear case is nearly 35 percent below the current price and it would assign at least a 30 percent weight to each of the risk factors.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more