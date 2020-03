India’s ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWI) prefer to invest most in equity, in contrast with other global counterparts, who prefer, on average, property, according to The Wealth Report 2020 published by Knight Frank.

An ultra-high net worth individual is described by Knight Frank as someone having a net worth of at least $30 million. India had 6,986 such persons in 2019.

As many as 83 percent of these super-rich also plan to increase their allocations to equities, compared to 77 percent for bonds and 51 percent for property.

India is also expected to grow its UHNWI population by a whopping 73 percent over the next five years, the most by any country.

This growth in wealth is expected on the back of a GDP growth of 7 percent by 2022, the report notes, adding that ‘global economic pundits see strong long-term economic growth’. Knight Frank also predicts that by 2024, Asia will be the world’s second-largest wealth hub outperforming Europe.

Overall, India ranks 12th in the global ultra-wealthy population as per the report, with United States topping the chart, followed by China, Germany, France, Japan, United Kingdom.

The report highlights that a new entrant ‘Collectable Handbags’ has topped the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index (KFLII), rising in value by 13 percent over the 12 months to Q4 2019, knocking rare whisky off its number one position. The results show that on an annual basis, handbags outperformed both whisky and art. Classic cars, another strong performer in recent years, slipped 7 percent.

Andrew Shirley, Editor of The Wealth Report and the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index said, “As with other investments of passion like rare whisky, whose value has risen sharply in recent years, handbags are increasingly being seen as an investment class in their own right, as well as highly desirable fashion accessories. Collectors are prepared to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on the rarest or most desirable bags.”

According to the Knight Frank Wealth Report 2020, the Indian real estate sector received an equity investment of USD 6,221 million in 2019 with the office segment receiving a sizeable 47% of the total equity investment. 24 percent of ultra-wealthy Indians are planning to buy a new home in 2020, as per Knight Frank.