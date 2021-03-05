Here's what Indian women discussed most on Twitter Updated : March 05, 2021 11:16 PM IST Some 28 percent of women visited the microblogging site to stay informed, with Guwahati and Delhi leading the discourse. Tweets about student exams, COVID-19, and Delhi Elections were some of the most trending topics among this demographic. Published : March 05, 2021 11:15 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply