Here's what Indian women discussed most on Twitter

Women in India have carved their very own space on Twitter with their conversations mostly centring around their passions and interest, a study revealed.

A study conducted by Twitter India aimed to uncover insights around what women in India are talking about on the microblogging site. It surveyed 700 women across ten Indian cities and analysed 5,55,992 tweets between January 2019 and February 2021.

While women in Chennai take to Twitter to celebrate little everyday moments, social change topics dominate the chatter in Bengaluru.

"Nine dominant conversational themes emerged from an in-depth look at the Tweets," the report said. "While conversations around everyday chatter and celebratory moments saw the highest engagement in terms of average number of likes and replies per tweet, passion points and interests, communities and shared challenges were the most retweeted categories," it added.

From Kpop to Cricket, passion points and interests remained the most-talked-about topics, keeping nearly 25 percent of women busy. While this trend was apparent across the country, Guwahati, Lucknow, and Pune lead the pack.

"We commissioned this research to build our understanding about women on Twitter and were inspired by the results. These insights show us that Twitter is for every woman," Manish Maheshwari, managing director at Twitter India said.

Some 28 percent of women visited the microblogging site to stay informed, with Guwahati and Delhi leading the discourse. Tweets about student exams, COVID-19, and Delhi Elections were some of the most trending topics among this demographic.

Some 14 percent of women, majorly from Chennai, Madurai, and Kolkata logged in to Twitter daily to celebrate their everyday wins. Hashtags like #WomenWhoWin, #TheMomentOfLift, #SmallWins and #EverydayJoys were commonly used.

“Access to a free and open Internet has made it possible for everyone to express themselves freely without barriers,” Maheshwari added.

More than 11 percent of women on Twitter love talking about communities. From women in science to girl gamers, various communities helped women to network with each other on this microblogging platform. The study recorded heavy traffic in this niche coming from cities like Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

Bengaluru, Guwahati, and Delhi also lead in shining the light on critical matters. Almost 9 percent of women tweet to empower and bring about changes in society.

Another talking point that helped women bond was everyday hardships such as parenting and working from home. Women from cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai are open to tweet about their realities and challenges.