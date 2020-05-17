Here's the breakup of Rs 21 lakh crore mega stimulus package to make India 'self-reliant'

On May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a mega Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package details of which were rolled out over the past few days.

Now they are finally out. A total package eventually totalling Rs 21 lakh crore, comprising direct cash transfers and free foodgrains for the poor, support packages for small business and a host of sectors, easy loans for struggling business besides a slew of reforms aimed at creating a 'self-reliant India', as enunciated by the Prime Minister.

Under the 'Atmanirbhar Abhiyaan' initiative, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the past four days announced a total package of Rs 11 lakh crore.

The remaining amount (Rs 9 lakh crore) includes the earlier measures announced by PM Modi under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), totalling to Rs 1,92,800 crore. While RBI measures amounted to Rs 9,94,403 crore.

The first tranche of the stimulus announced by the government on MSMEs, EPF support and NBFCs amouting to Rs 5,94,550 crore. The second tranche of stimulus focused on migrant workers and street vendors amounted to Rs 3,10,000 crore.

The third tranche of the mega relief package focused on agriculture, food and animal husbandry. The total amount spent on these sectors were to the tune of Rs 1,50,000 crore.

The fourth and fifth tranches of announcements included viability gap funding (Rs 8,100 crore) and additional MGNREGA allocation (Rs 40,000 crore). The total of these two tranches were Rs 48,100 crore.

The response to the package has been mixed, which eventually totally to nearly Rs 21 lakh crore.

While several businesses said the reforms initiated would help unshackle them from regulatory bounds that limit growth, others said the package could have focused more on near-term relief especially for the poor, perhaps by putting more cash in the hands of the people.

It must be noted that the government has had to undertake a tightrope walk in reviving an economy perhaps facing its worst challenge in decades and at the same time not busting its budget.