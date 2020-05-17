Economy Here's the breakup of Rs 21 lakh crore mega stimulus package to make India 'self-reliant' Updated : May 17, 2020 03:45 PM IST On May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the mega Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package that will save the country's battered economy. The combined package also includes the previously announced relief measures by the central bank RBI and PM Modi on Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365