Here's how food inflation rallied 12% in 2019

Inflation, consumption slowdown, job crisis, and liquidity crunch were the key concerns of 2019, resulting in an economic slowdown. Another pain point for the common man in 2019 was soaring vegetable prices that burnt a deep hole in consumers' pocket.

December 2019 was the month that saw the highest food inflation in six years when potato, onion, and tomato drove inflation to the next level. The escalation in onion prices made everyone cry after it touched Rs 200 a kg in Bengaluru last month.

In 2019, the food inflation climbed from 2.05 percent in January 2019 to 14.12 percent in December.

According to the latest data, vegetable prices for December 2019 surged to 60.5 percent compared to 35.99 percent a month ago. However in the month of December itself, onion prices witnessed a huge jump, rising to over 328 percent from around 146 percent a month before.

Meanwhile, potato inflation went up to over 37 percent in December as against 2.3 percent in November 2019.

Incessant rains and floods in South India were the main reason behind the massive jump in vegetable prices. Also, onion is a highly profitable crop only if the farmers sell their stock in the right condition at the right time.

According to the data by the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), onion, rice, and milk contributed 2 percent, 11 percent and 22 percent to the total food inflation. This indicates that there’s no fixed trend that impacts food inflation but the current inflation was caused mainly because of rise in milk and onion prices.