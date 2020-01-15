Economy
Here's how food inflation rallied 12% in 2019
Updated : January 15, 2020 04:50 PM IST
December 2019 was the month that saw the highest food inflation in six years.
The escalation in onion prices made everyone cry after it touched Rs 200 a kg in Bengaluru last month.
Potato inflation went up to over 37 percent in December as against 2.3 percent in November 2019.
