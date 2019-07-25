Here's all you need to know before applying for an Indian passport

The Indian passport is issued by the Consular Passport and Visa Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, through its network of 37 passport offices and Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and 180 Indian embassies and consulates located abroad.

The passport is the ultimate piece of document that authenticates and certifies the holders as citizens of India by birth or by naturalisation as per the Passports Act 1967.

The passport comes with a deep blue-black cover with the Indian emblem printed in the middle and 'passport' inscribed in English and Hindi on the top and 'Republic of India' inscribed at the bottom. A standard Indian passport has 36 pages, however, a frequent traveller can also opt for a 60-page booklet.

Rules to issue a passport

As of January 11, 2018, the External Affairs Ministry has brought in some new rules related to the documents submitted to apply for a passport. These documents are for the issuance of Out-of-Turn passports under the Normal and Tatkaal scheme.



Ration card.



Voter ID issued by the Election Commission of India.



Self-passport that is unrevoked and undamaged.



The birth certificate that is issued under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act.



PAN card.



Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe/Other Backward Caste certificate.



Driving licence



Identity card issued by the state or central government, public sector undertakings, local bodies or public limited companies.



Identity card issued by an educational institution.



Arms licence.



Pension document such as Ex-servicemen’s pension book or Pension Payment order, ex-servicemen’s widow/dependent certificate, and old age pension order.



Bank/Post office/Kisan passbook.





Photo Identity card issued by an educational institution.



However, these documents have to be submitted with a copy of Aadhaar card/e-Aadhaar/28-digit Aadhaar enrolment ID printed on the Aadhaar enrolment slip issued by UIDAI.

Once a passport is issued either under the normal or Tatkal scheme, the applicants have to undergo a police verification.

The Ministry of External Affairs issues two kinds of passport: Ordinary passport which is widely issued to individuals used for the general purpose of travelling to foreign countries for business or pleasure. And the second one - Official/Diplomatic passport, issued to people travelling to foreign countries on official duties.

The ministry also issues Indo-Sri Lankan and Indo-Bangladesh passports to people residing in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal and some north-eastern states, used to exclusively to travel to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.



Type of the passport (S-stands for Service, D-stands for Diplomat, P-stands for Personal)



The passport number



The country code



First and Surname of the holder



Nationality of the holder



Gender



Date of birth



Place of birth



Date of issue



Place of issue of the passport



Date of expiry



Photo of the passport holder



Signature of the passport holder



The Information page comes to an end with Machine Readable Passport zone





The file number



The passport number of the old passport



The address of the holder



The name of spouse



The name of the passport holder’s father or legal guardian



The name of the holder’s mother



Documents Required



Passport application form





Proof of address (This includes passbook of running bank account having the photo of the applicant, landline or postpaid mobile bill, rental agreement, electricity bill, voter ID card, water bill, income tax assessment order, proof of a gas connection, Aadhaar card, copy of the first and last page of parent’s passport, in case of minors, certificate from employer of reputed companies on their letterhead, copy of the first and last page of the spouse’s passport mentioning the applicant’s name as spouse of the passport holder.)

Proof of date of birth (Aadhaar card/e-Aadhaar, PAN card, Voter ID, driving license, birth certificate, a declaration given by the Head of the Orphanage or Child Care Home confirming the date of birth of the applicant in its official letterhead, transfer certificate/school leaving/matriculation certificate issued by the school last attended or by a recognised educational board.)

Documentary proof for any one of the Non-ECR categories

