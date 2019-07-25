Here's all you need to know before applying for an Indian passport

The Indian passport is issued by the Consular Passport and Visa Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, through its network of 37 passport offices and Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and 180 Indian embassies and consulates located abroad.
The passport is the ultimate piece of document that authenticates and certifies the holders as citizens of India by birth or by naturalisation as per the Passports Act 1967.
The passport comes with a deep blue-black cover with the Indian emblem printed in the middle and 'passport' inscribed in English and Hindi on the top and 'Republic of India' inscribed at the bottom. A standard Indian passport has 36 pages, however, a frequent traveller can also opt for a 60-page booklet.
Rules to issue a passport
As of January 11, 2018, the External Affairs Ministry has brought in some new rules related to the documents submitted to apply for a passport. These documents are for the issuance of Out-of-Turn passports under the Normal and Tatkaal scheme.
A citizen of India who is 18 years and above can submit any two of these documents for the issuance of passport: Ration card. Voter ID issued by the Election Commission of India. Self-passport that is unrevoked and undamaged. The birth certificate that is issued under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act. PAN card. Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe/Other Backward Caste certificate. Driving licence Identity card issued by the state or central government, public sector undertakings, local bodies or public limited companies. Identity card issued by an educational institution. Arms licence. Pension document such as Ex-servicemen’s pension book or Pension Payment order, ex-servicemen’s widow/dependent certificate, and old age pension order. Bank/Post office/Kisan passbook. A citizen of India who is below 18 years can submit any one of these documents: Photo Identity card issued by an educational institution. Ration card. Birth certificate issued under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act.
However, these documents have to be submitted with a copy of Aadhaar card/e-Aadhaar/28-digit Aadhaar enrolment ID printed on the Aadhaar enrolment slip issued by UIDAI.
Once a passport is issued either under the normal or Tatkal scheme, the applicants have to undergo a police verification.
The Ministry of External Affairs issues two kinds of passport:
Ordinary passport which is widely issued to individuals used for the general purpose of travelling to foreign countries for business or pleasure. And the second one - Official/Diplomatic passport, issued to people travelling to foreign countries on official duties.
The ministry also issues Indo-Sri Lankan and Indo-Bangladesh passports to people residing in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal and some north-eastern states, used to exclusively to travel to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
These are the following information that is listed on the passport: Type of the passport (S-stands for Service, D-stands for Diplomat, P-stands for Personal) The passport number The country code First and Surname of the holder Nationality of the holder Gender Date of birth Place of birth Date of issue Place of issue of the passport Date of Issue Date of expiry Photo of the passport holder Signature of the passport holder The Information page comes to an end with Machine Readable Passport zone On the closing end, information such as the ones mentioned below are provided: The file number The passport number of the old passport The address of the holder The name of spouse The name of the passport holder’s father or legal guardian The name of the holder’s mother
Individuals can submit the following to apply for a passport
Documents Required Passport application form Proof of address (This includes passbook of running bank account having the photo of the applicant, landline or postpaid mobile bill, rental agreement, electricity bill, voter ID card, water bill, income tax assessment order, proof of a gas connection, Aadhaar card, copy of the first and last page of parent’s passport, in case of minors, certificate from employer of reputed companies on their letterhead, copy of the first and last page of the spouse’s passport mentioning the applicant’s name as spouse of the passport holder.) Proof of date of birth (Aadhaar card/e-Aadhaar, PAN card, Voter ID, driving license, birth certificate, a declaration given by the Head of the Orphanage or Child Care Home confirming the date of birth of the applicant in its official letterhead, transfer certificate/school leaving/matriculation certificate issued by the school last attended or by a recognised educational board.) Documentary proof for any one of the Non-ECR categories How to apply for a passport
Individuals can apply for their passport through the Passport Seva Kendra website or the Passport Seva app. Individuals need to register themselves on the Passport Seva online portal. If already registered, then you can login to the portal using the registered login ID and password. Click on the 'Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport' link once you register yourself or login to the site. Individuals need to fill out all the required and mandated information asked in the form and submit the same. Post that the individual needs to click on the 'Pay and Schedule Appointment' link under the ‘View Saved/Submitted Applications’ tab to schedule an appointment with one of the Passport Seva Kendras. Once the appointment is booked post the fee payment, the applicant needs to print the 'Application Receipt' that contains the Application Reference Number. Once the application is submitted online, the applicant needs to visit the Passport Seva Kendra or the Regional Passport Office on the date of appointment with the original documents. If you have chosen the offline method to apply for the passport, then you need to download and get a printout of the application form before submitting them at the passport collection centers. You can also buy the form at the Seva Kendra or Regional office and fill it up and submit the same with the relevant documents.