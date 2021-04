COVID-19 has put the global economy on the back foot. There is no end to getting used to the so-called "new normal". Big businesses are trying to cope in their own way by doing a rethink of brand identity. Some leading firms have unveiled new logos to match their contemporary visions.

Here’s a curated list of companies who changed their logos in 2021.

Pfizer

Pfizer’s spanking new logo highlights its segue from a commerce-based healthcare firm to a company that focuses on eliminating diseases. The change follows Pfizer’s involvement in breakthrough vaccine technology. From its old pill-shaped logo, the brand has now shifted to a design inspired by the double helix, the shape of the human DNA.

Burger King

The multinational fast-food chain ditched its classic logo. The change, however, is a throwback to its older logos from the 70s and 80s when fast-food wars were raging across America and Burger King seemed to be winning. The company removed the blue swish from its new logo. The choice was dictated by a desire to remove the synthetic blue as the brand wants to project its move away from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives.

Warner Brothers

While this might surprise quite a few people, Warner Brothers had moved on from its 3D gold shield design in 2019 to a flat blue and white design. The new design was received poorly though the company had very few opportunities to show it off on the big screen with COVID-19 restrictions keeping cinemas closed. The brand has moved back to a 3D design with a new colour scheme of silver and blue. The new design is an amalgamation of the classic gold shield and the old minimalist blue and silver design.

General Motors

General Motors is the parent company of classic automobile brands like Chevrolet, Buick and Cadillac. But now the automobile giant wants to focus on its image as a leading electric vehicle manufacturer. The logo change comes with a new tagline, “The clean skies of a zero-emissions future”. The altered design uses an electric blue gradient to highlight this association. It has also opted to switch the “g” and “m” letters to lowercase.

Kia