The Future of Jobs 2020 report has found that COVID-19 has caused the labour market to change faster than expected. The research released today by the World Economic Forum indicates that what used to be considered the “future of work” has already arrived.

By 2025, automation and a new division of labour between humans and machines will disrupt 85 million jobs globally in medium and large businesses across 15 industries and 26 economies. Roles in areas such as data entry, accounting and administrative support are decreasing in demand as automation and digitization in the workplace increases.

More than 80 percent of business executives are accelerating plans to digitize work processes and deploy new technologies, and 50 percent of employers are expecting to accelerate the automation of some roles in their companies. In contrast to previous years, job creation is now slowing while job destruction is accelerating.

COVID-19 has accelerated the arrival of the future of work," said Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director, World Economic Forum.

"Accelerating automation and the fallout from the COVID-19 recession has deepened existing inequalities across labour markets and reversed gains in employment made since the global financial crisis in 2007-2008. It’s a double disruption scenario that presents another hurdle for workers in this difficult time. The window of opportunity for proactive management of this change is closing fast. Businesses, governments and workers must plan to urgently work together to implement a new vision for the global workforce.”

Here are top 5 emerging job roles In India:

1. AI and Machine Learning Specialists

2. Data Analysts and Scientists

3. Information Security Analysts

4. Internet of Things Specialists

5. Big Data Specialists

Here are top 5 redundant roles in India:

1. Administrative and Executive Secretaries

2. General and Operations Managers

3. Assembly and Factory Workers

4. Accounting, Bookkeeping and Payroll Clerks