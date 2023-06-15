Here are the top highlights from US Fed rate decision

homeeconomy NewsHere are the top highlights from US Fed rate decision

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 15, 2023 12:11:56 AM IST (Updated)

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday decided to hold the rates at 5.25 percent in line with its goals of achieving maximum employment and keeping inflation at 2 percent.

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday decided to hold the rates at 5.25 percent in line with its goals of achieving maximum employment and keeping inflation at 2 percent.

Here are the top highlights from the Federal Reserve rate decision:
The monetary policy rate will remain at 5.25 percent.
> This is the first time in 15 months that the Fed rate has remained unchanged after 10 consecutive hikes
> The Fed has proposed raising rates by 25 basis points two more times by the end of this year.
> This would be followed by a 100 basis point cut in the rates in 2024.
> Two Fed officials see rates staying where they are, and four see a single additional quarter-percentage-point increase as likely appropriate.
> FOMC members also projected rates to be at 4.6 percent in 2024 and 3.4 percent in 2025.
This comes on the back of an anticipated GDP growth of 1% as against the earlier projected 0.4 percent growth.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Jun 15, 2023 12:09 AM IST
