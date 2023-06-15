Here are the top highlights from US Fed rate decision

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday decided to hold the rates at 5.25 percent in line with its goals of achieving maximum employment and keeping inflation at 2 percent.

Here are the top highlights from the Federal Reserve rate decision:

The monetary policy rate will remain at 5.25 percent. > This is the first time in 15 months that the Fed rate has remained unchanged after 10 consecutive hikes > This is the first time in 15 months that the Fed rate has remained unchanged after 10 consecutive hikes

> The Fed has proposed raising rates by 25 basis points two more times by the end of this year.

> This would be followed by a 100 basis point cut in the rates in 2024.

> Two Fed officials see rates staying where they are, and four see a single additional quarter-percentage-point increase as likely appropriate.

> FOMC members also projected rates to be at 4.6 percent in 2024 and 3.4 percent in 2025.

This comes on the back of an anticipated GDP growth of 1% as against the earlier projected 0.4 percent growth.

