CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsHere are the top highlights from US Fed rate decision

Here are the top highlights from US Fed rate decision

Here are the top highlights from US Fed rate decision
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 15, 2023 12:11:56 AM IST (Updated)

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday decided to hold the rates at 5.25 percent in line with its goals of achieving maximum employment and keeping inflation at 2 percent.

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday decided to hold the rates at 5.25 percent in line with its goals of achieving maximum employment and keeping inflation at 2 percent.

Here are the top highlights from the Federal Reserve rate decision:
The monetary policy rate will remain at 5.25 percent.
> This is the first time in 15 months that the Fed rate has remained unchanged after 10 consecutive hikes
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X