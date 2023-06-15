Here are the top highlights from US Fed rate decision

1 Min(s) Read
The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday decided to hold the rates at 5.25 percent in line with its goals of achieving maximum employment and keeping inflation at 2 percent.
Here are the top highlights from the Federal Reserve rate decision:
The monetary policy rate will remain at 5.25 percent.> This is the first time in 15 months that the Fed rate has remained unchanged after 10 consecutive hikes