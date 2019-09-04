Mumbai Rains Latest: Water-logging in several areas, schools shut

Rains lashed Mumbai and the entire coastal Konkan region with waterlogging reported in many areas.

Heavy rains that started on Tuesday night saw Mumbai slow down on Wednesday morning, but road, rail and air services were still operating.

As a precautionary measure, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ordered all schools in the city to remain shut for the day, said the BMC Disaster Control.

"The principals of schools where students have already reached, have been directed to ensure their safe return home," an official told IANS.

Mumbai received an average of around 15 cm rain, while Thane and Palghar notched 18 cm and 17 cm precipitation respectively.

Flight operations at Mumbai Airport were near normal despite the downpour and fluctuating visibility levels.

The IMD has forecast heavy rains in Mumbai and surrounding over the next 2-3 days.

Mumbai police, on Tuesday, had warned people of heavy rainfall and advised them to take precautions.



Dear Mumbaikars,

The IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next 2 days.

Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety.#Dial100 in case of an emergency.

Take care Mumbai. â€” Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 3, 2019

