Economy
Mumbai Rains Latest: Water-logging in several areas, schools shut
Updated : September 04, 2019 11:47 AM IST
Heavy rains that started on Tuesday night saw Mumbai slow down on Wednesday morning.
As a precautionary measure, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ordered all schools in the city to remain shut for the day.
Many low-lying areas in the city and suburbs were flooded by up to 6-12 inches water.
