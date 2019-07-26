Heavy rains lash Mumbai, flights delayed by 30 minutes

Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai on Friday evening, causing water-logging in several areas and flights getting delayed at Mumbai airport.

The airport in Mumbai announced that flights will be delayed by 30 minutes on average due to heavy rains since the last two hours.

Sounding an orange alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai in the next 24 hours.

"According to IMD forecast heavy rainfall with severe thunderstorm, accompanied with lightening, expected all through the night. We request citizens to avoid venturing around the sea and avoid parking vehicles under a tree. Call 1916 for in any emergency," the BMC tweeted.