Business
Heavy rains lash Mumbai and adjoining areas for 2nd day; trains cancelled and diverted
Updated : June 29, 2019 12:45 PM IST
The suburban local trains, called the lifeline of Mumbai, remained largely unaffected and were running as per their schedule.
According to the officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 39 incidents of short circuit, 104 incidents of the uprooting of trees or falling of tree branches were reported.
Latest satellite images showed active monsoon conditions over the west coast with deep westerlies, it said.
