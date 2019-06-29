#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Heavy rains lash Mumbai and adjoining areas for 2nd day; trains cancelled and diverted

Updated : June 29, 2019 12:45 PM IST

The suburban local trains, called the lifeline of Mumbai, remained largely unaffected and were running as per their schedule.
According to the officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 39 incidents of short circuit, 104 incidents of the uprooting of trees or falling of tree branches were reported.
Latest satellite images showed active monsoon conditions over the west coast with deep westerlies, it said.
