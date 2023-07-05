India's shadow banks have accumulated $11 bn in just one month

Various financial institutions like HDFC Ltd, IIFL Finance, Shriram Housing Finance, etc. have cumulatively issued bonds worth nearly Rs 89,000 crore in the month of June 2023 alone, nearly four times higher than January 2023

Bond issuances have been rising lately, with heavy funds being raised before the yields start increasing. Bankers expects FY24 to clock record-high bond issuances in FY24, following Rs 53 lakh crore in FY23. Financial institutions (other than banks) have been leading the growth in FY24, with Rs 2.09 lakh crore worth of bond issuances in initial three months of the year, 219 percent higher year on year.

Various financial institutions like HDFC Ltd, Tata Capital Housing Finance, IIFL Finance, Shriram Housing Finance, REC, Power Finance Corp, IRFC along with others have cumulatively issued bonds worth nearly Rs 89,000 crore in the month of June 2023 alone, nearly four times higher than January 2023 and the average coupon rate in June 2023 is at 6.9 percent. This is much higher than Rs 32,000 crore clocked in June 2022.

The spike in bond issuances by financial institutions (other than banks), which is essentially money being accumulated for further lending, shows that these entities are expecting good demand for credit in the coming months.

Source: Bloomberg, CNBC-TV18

Nearly 80 percent of the total bond issuances (excluding government) this year so far have been from the financial sector. Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) too are looking aggressively at the retail spaces and hence are lining up issuances. More such issues are likely, as interest rates in the debt market remain low. Lower interest rates for such entities typically help bring down lending rates, which in turn can push demand up.

The total bond issuances from all sectors, including government in June 2023 alone has crossed Rs 3.97 lakh crore. Of this, majority (68 percent) were issued by the government.

Source: Bloomberg, CNBC-TV18

Credit growth

According to the latest RBI data for May 2023, the outstanding gross bank credit is 15.4 percent higher year on year at Rs 139 lakh crore. However, the credit growth in infrastructure sector has been just 1.8 percent, compared with 9.8 percent in the same period of last year. This comprises of power, telecom, roads, airports, ports and railways (excluding Indian Railways). dThis could hint at a low capex led borrowing in this year so far.

Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist at bank of Baroda says " credit growth this year is not expected to be broad based, but driven more by retail and services, of which NBFCs is an integral part."

Sabnavis expects credit growth to be stable in 2023, though at a lower level than last year. "Expect credit growth to be in the region of 12-14 percent this year, compared with about 15 percent last year". Undoubtedly, inflation and cost of borrowing will be primary determinants for the credit growth this year.

Source: RBI

What affects the credit growth in a country?

Policy initiatives are an important factor that could either drive up or drag down the credit growth in any country. Historically, contractionary monetary policy and macroeconomic uncertainty tends to pull down global bond issuances.

S&P Global Ratings expects the total global bond issuance will grow only moderately in 2023, driven by issuances from non financial corporates, financial services and the US and international public finance sectors in 2023.

Can we expect a credit boom in India?

India has seen the biggest fall in private sector debt among all major economies. A significant deleveraging of corporate balance sheets has taken place in the recent years. The corporate debt to equity ratio for large listed companies is 0.6x, the lowest level in the last five years at the end of September 2022. So, Indian corporates now have more appetite to borrow money, and the Indian banking system has a large room and opportunity to lend further. As companies make fresh investments, banks are likewise expected to witness a spike in credit growth.

While the issuances in FY23 were largely driven by banks and state run companies, FY24 could see other sectors like renewable energy, power, infrastructure, metal, cement to tap the bond market.