India's shadow banks have accumulated $11 bn in just one month

Various financial institutions like HDFC Ltd, IIFL Finance, Shriram Housing Finance, etc. have cumulatively issued bonds worth nearly Rs 89,000 crore in the month of June 2023 alone, nearly four times higher than January 2023

Bond issuances have been rising lately, with heavy funds being raised before the yields start increasing. Bankers expects FY24 to clock record-high bond issuances in FY24, following Rs 53 lakh crore in FY23. Financial institutions (other than banks) have been leading the growth in FY24, with Rs 2.09 lakh crore worth of bond issuances in initial three months of the year, 219 percent higher year on year.

Various financial institutions like HDFC Ltd, Tata Capital Housing Finance, IIFL Finance, Shriram Housing Finance, REC, Power Finance Corp, IRFC along with others have cumulatively issued bonds worth nearly Rs 89,000 crore in the month of June 2023 alone, nearly four times higher than January 2023 and the average coupon rate in June 2023 is at 6.9 percent. This is much higher than Rs 32,000 crore clocked in June 2022.

The spike in bond issuances by financial institutions (other than banks), which is essentially money being accumulated for further lending, shows that these entities are expecting good demand for credit in the coming months.