Business
HDFC Bank QOQ deposit increase at 45% of incremental growth of the sector
Updated : January 07, 2020 01:34 PM IST
Over the last two quarters, loan growth momentum has started to pick up for the bank.
The employee and branch network expansion seems to have started working on the liability side of the balance sheet for the bank.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more