HDFC Bank QOQ deposit increase at 45% of incremental growth of the sector

HDFC Bank reported a stellar 25.2 percent YOY growth in its deposits as against 22 percent YOY deposit growth in Q3FY19.

The bank’s deposit increase quarter on quarter has been 45 percent of the incremental deposit growth in the system. The bank has gone on record stating that they are now focusing big time on retail loans, which is evidenced in their employee expense increasing 6.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in Q2FY20, indicating that its field strength may have been beefed up.

The employee and branch network expansion seems to have started working on the liability side of the balance sheet for the bank.

The deposit growth is at 14-quarter high for the bank.

Low-cost deposits (calculated) were at Rs 4.2 lakh crore, up 21.5 percent YOY and 5.1 percent QOQ. The low-cost deposit share was at 39.5 percent vs 39.3 percent QOQ.

Over the last two quarters, loan growth momentum has started to pick up for the bank. The bank’s loan growth was at 19.6 percent YOY and 4.1 percent QOQ. The loan book growth was 21 percent of the incremental loan growth in the system.

In the loan growth, the bank has purchased Rs 4,258 crore of book from HDFC Ltd under the direct assignment route. The route formed 11.5 percent of the incremental loans vs 10.65 percent share of the incremental loan in Q2FY20. Direct assignment loans declined by 56.1 percent YOY and 40.5 percent QOQ.